First glimpse of Virat and Anushka’s daughter, Vamika

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli was clicked with his beautiful wife Anushka Sharma and adorable daughter Vamika as the Indian team was leaving for the South Africa tour. Both were surely not expecting the paparazzi and we got a good glimpse of their daughter as her face was not covered. Though, Virat politely asked everyone to not flash cameras on her and avoid posting any pictures. And respecting their privacy we all did as requested. But we must say that the fans are going crazy to see their little angel.

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS! Anushka Sharma’s COMMENT on husband Virat Kohli’s pictures with cat will leave you in splits; check out

We couldn’t capture the little one but one thing we can say surely after having a glimpse of hers is that she has got the looks of her charming parents, Virat and Anushka. Vamika looks just like Anushka’s childhood images, and her eyes are like Virat.

And guess, Vamika is quite camera-friendly as she was looking right into the camera when the paparazzi went to capture her for the very first time. Unfortunately, we can’t share the adorable pictures of her with the world. Though we are waiting eagerly for Virat and Anushka to show her to all of us!

The cute couple welcomed their first child on January 11th in 2021. And both are having the best time of their life as parents.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Virat Kohli pens a lovely message for Anushka Sharma

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE.COM