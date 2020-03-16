First Gujarati Actress In Cannes

Komal Thacker

MUMBAI: We have seen a lot of Artists & Celebrities from various industries visiting Cannes Film Festival.
But it was first time ever that a Gujarati Industry actress 'Komal Thacker' graced the platform of Cannes with her presence.

Komal Thacker is a top gujarati actress, who has also acted in Bollywood movies. Not just the big screen she has made her way to the small screen which is Television, by doing the top hindi primetime shows.

After speaking with Komal in an interview, we got to know that appearing at Cannes is one of her dreams. And when she got the opportunity this year, she couldn't say no for it.

Beside acting she is also known for her fashion sense & style. At Cannes, Komal was seen in a Indian Saree, looking glamorous as ever. At the Gala night event she was seen wearing a gorgeous Red gown.

Making all of us here in India proud, we congratulate Komal Thacker on the benchmark that she has set for the Gujarati Film Industry.
 

Cannes Film Festival Komal Thacker Gujarati Industry Television TellyChakkar
