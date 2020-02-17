First look of Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas out

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut never fails to please the audiences with her performances. Her recent movies created fire at the box office purely based on her performances. Manikarnika, Panga, Judgemental Hai Kya, and others proved that she is among the most versatile actresses.

The first look of Kangana from RSVP’s next military film, Tejas, has been released. The actress is all set to essay the role of a pilot in the Indian Air Force in Sarvesh Mewara's directorial.

The still sees Kangana as a force of nature in an air force uniform, walking ahead of an IAF jet. She looks extremely daunting in the first look with her hair tied in a bun.

Check out the post below.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

According to the makers, the story of Tejas reinforces the argument that when it comes to serving the nation, both men and women are equally capable of doing so with utmost fervour – all they need is the right opportunity and a determined spirit.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga alongside Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi. The drama was about a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. The actress is also gearing for Thalaivi, a biopic on yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and is slated to release in April 2021.