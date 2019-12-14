First look of KGF Chapter 2 to be released on this date

MUMBAI: KGF Chapter 1 starring Kannada star Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel was released a year ago. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Exactly a year later, the second part’s first look is going to be unveiled.



On the same day the first part was released in theatres, chapter 2’s first look will be released. KGF-Chapter-2 will feature Yash and Sanjay Dutt and be produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel.



The first look will come out on 21st December at 5.45 PM. Being made in Kannada (the original language), it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages simultaneously. The film will be hitting the screens in the summer of 2020.