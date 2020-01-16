First looks of Kajol, Neha Dhupia, and Shruti Hassan from Devi out

MUMBAI: Kajol was last seen in her husband’s 100th film Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior. The movie got some amazing reviews and response from the audience and the critics, and Kajol’s work as Tanhaji’s wife was very well appreciated.

The first looks of Kajol, Shruti Hassan, and Neha Dhupia starrer Devi are out.

The picture shows Kajol sitting at the centre in a cotton sari looking intently at the camera. She is seen sharing the couch with a tipsy Shruti Haasan on the left and Neena Kulkarni sitting comfortably on the right with a worried expression.

Neha Dhupia is seen standing confidently on the right in a pantsuit. Actor Yashaswini Dayama is seen sitting on the floor in a skirt-top and her hair in plaits. She, too, looks terrified.

The picture also shows Mukta Barve leaning on to the couch in a burka, Sandhya Mhatre standing behind Kajol in an orange sari, Shivani Raghuvanshi in a lab coat, and Rama Joshi on the extreme left in a salwar-suit.

Bollywood is always buzzing with fresh news and projects, and this morning, we woke up to the details about a short film titled Devi, which marks Kajol’s debut in the space of short films.

The film has been shot in just two days and is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment. Written and directed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee for Large Short Films, the project also marks Shruti Hassan’s debut in the digital space.

Check out the post below.