First picture of Vijay Devokonda and Ananya Pandey from the sets

MUMBAI: Ananya Pandey bagged the Filmfare for her contribution in the year 2019.

Her debut movie Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria was a decent movie and the actress' performance was appreciated very well at the box office.

On the other hand, her 2nd movie with Kartik Aaryan, Pati Patni Aur Woh also was a hit at the Box office and she made a solid fan base with her hot and sizzling looks and glamour throughout the movie.

Recently, the actress was signed for the upcoming Dharma Production venture which features Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devakonda.

Vijay Devarkonda will now reach the audience of Hindi cinema through the film. Karan Johar has taken up the responsibility of bringing Vijay into Hindi cinema.

The title of the film is not yet decided, but the star cast and crew have started shooting. The film is directed by South's action director Puri Jagannath.

It will be a multilingual film, which will also be produced and released in Hindi along with Telugu. Karan's student Ananya Pandey is Vijay's heroine in the film.

At the same time, another popular actress from South India, Charmi Kaur, will also be seen in the role in the film.

The audience has seen Charmi in Amitabh Bachchan's film Budha Hoga Tera Baap and District Ghaziabad. Charmi Kaur was also seen in Shahid's R ... Rajkumar's Dirty Talk. Vijay has also posted pictures on Instagram welcoming Ananya Pandey.

Apart from this film, Ananya will also be seen in Khaali Peeli along with Ishan Khattar.