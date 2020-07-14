‘First weeks business of 100 crores is dead’ as Shekhar Kapur says, theatres won't open for a year and stars have to go to OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown, Bollywood films have taken the OTT route. It was only recently when 7 Bollywood movies announced its digital release including Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India and many others. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo was the first film to get an OTT release and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntaka Devi is next in the line. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara too will have an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar.

Now reacting to the new normal of film’s release, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says that first week business of 100 crores plus is dead. He Tweeted, “Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around the first weeks business of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to existing OTT platforms or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple.”

Agreeing with the filmmaker, a user wrote, “Have waited for this for a while now! Theatres and the chaos of the crore club owners! The art probably now would get to breathe, for the banners won’t fret over designers, destinations, drama. Life is beautiful if portrayed as is. Something for all of them out there to learn!,” while another said “I literally pray and wish, the theatres shouldn’t open for 5yrs continuously. Let their stardom destroy on earth and cannot touch the galaxy where only & only Sushant belongs to.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recorded his statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. As Shekhar Kapur was out of the town, he sent his statement to the Bandra police via email. Earlier Tweeting on SSR’s tragic death, Shekhar had taken a sly dig at Bollywood’s nepotistic behaviour. He had tweeted, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput”

