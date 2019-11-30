Five Bollywood actors who rejected major roles in Hollywood films

MUMBAI: It is no secret that Bollywood stars are vying for roles in Hollywood films. And at a time when many big names have been making news for taking on big-ticket projects in the west, we take a look at a few but very prominent stars who shunned major roles that went on to gain iconic status.

1) Govinda won the audience with his incredible acting and dance. but when the time came to rise in Hollywood, he missed the opportunity. He rejected a role in James Cameron's 'Avatar'. He dropped this bombshell when he opened up about the projects he turned down in his long career. The billion-dollar film was not the only blockbuster. He rejected Bollywood movies like Taal, Gadar, and Devdas.

2) Irrfan Khan is one Bollywood star who has managed to make his mark in Hollywood with an impressive list of films. He has starred in the superhero film 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and even bagged a role in 'Jurassic Park', apart from also playing a substantial part in 'Inferno'. Another film that could have been added to his filmography was the Oscar-nominated 'Interstellar'. Apparently, the actor was offered a role in the film that ultimately went to Matt Damon after he rejected it, owing to his Bollywood film commitments.

3) Deepika Padukone also lies in the list where she was seen on XXX but rejected the movie Furious 7. The film that went on to become the biggest hit worldwide and was also the last Paul Walker film.

4) Shah Rukh Khan

Looking back at his lustrous career, Shah Rukh Khan often has often expressed his desire to win an Oscar. This could have very much been within his reach when he was offered the role of Prem Kumar, a game show host in Danny Boyle's 'Slumdog Millionaire'. However, he rejected the part that later went to Anil Kapoor. The film went on to win several Academy Awards that year.

5) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one Indian personality whose name and fame exceeds boundaries. Back in 2004, the actress was offered the role of the high priestess Briseis opposite Bard Pitt who played Achilles in the action film 'Troy'. However, she turned down the role because she wasn't comfortable with the intimate scenes the characters shared in the film directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

