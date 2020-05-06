Five times Deepika Padukone revamped her style by repeating outfits

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is undeniably one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The diva has had a flourishing career of more than a decade and has established herself as an A-list star in the Hindi film industry. Not just this, Deepika has made her mark in Hollywood by working with superstar Vin Diesel.

Well, being a public figure, Deepika has always been under the scanner. We all know that Deepika is one such actress who has always been extremely stylish. The actress has never failed to impress us with her brilliant fashionable avatars over the years.

But there's one unique thing about Deepika which we rarely find in any other actress. Well, not many must have noticed but the actress never shies away from repeating her outfits.

Yes, being a star, you are always noticed if you repeat your dresses but DP doesn't care. And interestingly, Deepika has always managed to pull each of those outfits better than the previous time.

So, here are a few occasions when Deepika repeated her dresses:

1. Deepika opted for a shimmery and black outfit for Vogue Awards 2012 and wore the same one for Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2017.

2. The dimpled beauty wore a pink banarasi saree for HT Most Stylish Award and the same one at her dear friend's wedding. The saree was gifted to the actress by veteran star Rekha.

3. In 2013, Deepika wore a beautiful off-white low-necked Anarkali kurta for Chennai Express premiere. The actress repeated the same outfit after five years for Padmaavat's screening.

4. In 2016, Deepika wore an off-white crochet dress for IIFA event. The actress effortlessly pulled off the same outfit for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in 2017.

5. Deepika is always stylish even if she is dressed in a casual avatar. The actress has been spotted wearing blue ripped denim several times. Every time, ahe paired it up with some simple yet stylish tops.

Well, Deepika has given major fashion goals with her stylish avatars and has proved that there is no harm in repeating clothes and rocking each one of them every time.

(VIDEO CREDIT: LEHREN TV, YOUTUBE)