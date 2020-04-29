Five times Suhana Khan stunned us with her sunkissed pictures

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

Suhana Khan, daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures and posts.

Suhana is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures.

The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her. She makes headlines whenever she is papped in the city.

Earlier, we came across some amazing pictures of her with her buddies Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor. Netizens call them Charlie’s Angels.

Recently, we have come across some amazing sunkissed pictures of Suhana. Have a look.

She looks gorgeous in these pictures and redefines beauty.

These pictures of Suhana are an addition to her beautiful library of pictures on social media. And we really wish to see more of the star in the coming days.

Reports are doing the rounds that the star kid will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting.

