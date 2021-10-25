Flashback! Did you know Natasa Stankovic made her Sandalwood debut with THIS film?

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha’s political drama Satyagraha, has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry.

She is not only popular for her dancing skills but also style statements. Browse through her Instagram handle and you will come across some stunning snaps of the gorgeous lady.

Talking about her dancing skills, she got the opportunity to showcase the same in several films. She also participated in the famous dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. She participated in the show along with Aly Goni, her former boyfriend, and emerged as 3rd runner-up. And her first music video in Bollywood is ‘DJ Waley Babu’. Crooned by Badshah and Aastha Gill, DJ Waley Babu is a Punjabi-Hindi hip-hop single. Natasa was the highlight of the video and she successfully impressed the audience with her performance in it.

While she has wowed the audience with her work in the Hindi film industry, do you know she has also tried her luck in sandalwood? Well, for the uninitiated, Natasa Stankovic made her debut in sandalwood with the film Dana Kayonu.

Directed and written by Yogaraj Bhat, Dana Kayonu is a 2016 Indian Kannada romantic comedy film. While Duniya Vijay and Priyamani play the lead roles, it features Natasa Stankovic in an item number.

