Flashback! Katrina Kaif gets emotional, says, her father’s demise is a big vacuum in her life

MUMBAI: Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumored wedding that has been surfacing for quite some time now, Katrina’s interview to Filmfare has been doing rounds on the internet where the actress broke down talking about her father. The Namaste London actress got emotional and said that she misses her father a lot and wants her kids to enjoy both parenting.

In an interview with Filmfare, Katrina had shared, “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents. Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally.”

Katrina, who is the eldest among seven sisters, is expected to have her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel as her best man.

If we are to go by the reports, the Tiger 3 actress is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal, as per Hindu tradition at a royal palace in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

They will tie the knot in a multiple-day lavish affair at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Around 120 guests are expected to attend the nuptials and will include their close family members, a few friends, and colleagues.

