Flashback! Let’s remember Sushant Singh Rajput’s five best movies on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Sushant was hailed as the next major star in Hindi cinema as his acting career was improving one film at a time, from his start in 'Kai Po Che!' through blockbuster hits like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

The debut film of Sushant Singh Rajput is also one of his best. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel '3 Mistakes of My Life', and it follows the lives of three best friends on their journey through life. Sushant Singh Rajput as Ishaan Bhatt is excellent.

This love story between Mansoor and Mukku is based on the disastrous floods that ravaged Uttarakhand, and it emphasises various socioeconomic issues. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have fantastic chemistry in the film.

This is Sushant's biggest hit to date. Sushant is outstanding in every scene, from those in which we witness the captain's fragile and sensitive side to those in which he is desperate to lead India to victory.

Raghu Ram is played by Sushant Singh Rajput with childlike innocence. This was Sushant's second film, and it was another box office success. Critics and spectators alike praised Sushant and Parineeti's chemistry.

Sushant's most recent film is a touching adaptation of 'The Fault in Our Stars.' It'll almost certainly make you cry. This one, which was released after Sushant left the world, is available for free on Disney+Hotstar.

Credit: DNA