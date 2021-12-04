Flashback! Let’s take you to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Jab We Met’ story

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif quietly started dating each other. However, their romance couldn’t be hidden. At one of the award functions in 2019, Vicky who was hosting the event proposed Katrina Kaif in front of the entire industry and on national television.

It was all for fun, but we knew sparks had already flown and there was something brewing between the two. In the adorable video, Vicky can be seen asking Katrina, “Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The season of weddings is going on, so I thought, you might want to do the same. As a result, I thought I'd ask you." Katrina immediately reacts with, "What?"

The soundtrack of Salman Khan's song ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ begins to play in between some awkward expressions. Vicky then sings "Mujhse shaadi karogi" while repeatedly blushing. "Himmat nahin hai (I don't have the courage)," Katrina says, smiling.

It was on Karan Johar’s popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ Vicky Kaushal arrived with Ayushmann Khurrana as guests. In a rapid-fire round, Vicky started blushing and fell lovestruck when Karan said Katrina expressed her desire to work with Vicky.

Again, during the ‘Tapecast’ interview, a mind-blowing answer by Katrina when Vicky asked her if she would have ever thought of having a recorded conversation, the answer was ‘No’ but, the actress wanted to repeat the same proforma.

Later, in one of the episodes of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2020, when Vicky had appeared as a guest, Kapil had cleverly revealed that the two were indeed dating when he, while mentioning to Vicky what rumours about him were afloat in the media, said, "Yeh afwah hai ki aajkal billi raasta kaat jaye toh aap bura nahi maantey kyuki aapko Kat pasand hai." Vicky is stumped by Kapil's statement and does not comment. However, he is seen blushing in the video.

Credit: DNA