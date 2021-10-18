Flashback! When Natasa Stankovic shared her opinion on breastfeeding in public, READ

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian model came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry and she made sure to work on her skills so that she can make a career here.

The glamorous diva garnered everyone’s attention with her amazing dancing skills. Her first music video in Bollywood is ‘DJ Waley Babu’. Natasa was the highlight of the video and she successfully impressed the audience with her performance in it. On the film front, she made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

Natasa Stankovic is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple is blessed with a son, Agastya. The actress had once talked about breastfeeding in public. In a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia, Natasa spoke about the same. She said that people in India do not talk openly about breastfeeding. While there is a need to talk more and more openly about this, this is nothing to be ashamed of as you are breastfeeding your baby.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020.

