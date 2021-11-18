Flashback! When Ranbir Kapoor said he was a nicotine addict since he was 15

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has been wooing audience with his amazing performance. He is currently one of the top Bollywood actors.

Since Ranbir entered the entertainment industry the actor has been very much vocal about his life and interests. A few years ago, the actor had opened up about his own past addictions and revealed he started smoking from the age of 15; however, he had even tried kicking the habit by getting medically treated in Austria.

ALSO READ: Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get engaged on this date?

During the treatment, Ranbir had revealed that he was given an injection in-ears to stop his urge to smoke and said that he was lacking the willpower to do it on his own. Talking to GQ, he said, “I quit smoking for four months, and then started rolling cigarettes again just last month – just one or two a day. It’s something I’m scared of because I’ve been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it’s the worst kind of addiction. It’s taken me trips to Austria, to this doctor who gave me injections in my ears, to help me quit smoking the first time because I don’t think I have the willpower to give it up on my own. But vaping isn’t working for me either – you can’t leave one habit for another. Eventually, it’ll just come back more ferociously.” However, the actor has now quit smoking as he’s too busy to get high.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has a great number of films in his kitty such as Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera, Ramayana and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: WOW: Adar Jain to TIE THE KNOT with Tara Sutaria before cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married?

CREDIT: KOIMOI