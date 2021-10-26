FLASHBACK! When Raveena Tandon decided NOT to CRY on this show; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon has carved a niche for herself in the cinema world.

She was one of the many popular 1990s stars who appeared on the popular talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. While on the show, she spoke about a number of events from her life, including her decision to take a break from the industry, heartbreaks and more.

Later, in 2011, Raveena revealed that during the shoot of the episode, Simi said to her that she can break down on the show if she feels the emotions swell up and she wants to express them. However, the actor decided not to cry on the show. She said to iDiva in an interview, “I remember doing an interview with Simi Garewal. She wanted to show the world my soft side and told me ‘If you want to cry, you can on the show’. But I couldn’t do that. Why would I want to cry in front of the world and show my vulnerability? Why would I want to make a public spectacle of it? I am strong in the sense that I have the capacity of not breaking down in front of people.”

She added, “Whenever I have broken down, it has always been within the confines of my family. My parents have stood by me through thick and thin. They have literally held my hands when I was trembling and almost had a nervous breakdown.”

Raveena is married to producer Anil Thadani. They have a daughter, Rasha, and son, Ranbirvardhan. The actress had also adopted two girls in the early 1990s, Pooja and Chhaya.

