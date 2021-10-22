Flashback! When Simi Garewal opened up about falling in love with her neighbour and said 'we did mad, crazy things but it grew obsessive'

MUMBAI: Simi Garewal is a renowned actress in the world of Hindi cinema.

The veteran actress, who recently turned 74, is known for her performance in films like Mera Naam Joker, Karz, Chalte Chalte and more, her personal life has also made the headlines on more than one occasion. From linkups to breakups to even her marriage and divorce, nothing was kept hidden.

The actress had once opened up about falling in love with her neighbour.

In the early 2010s the actress spoke about her past relationship. While talking about what her relationship with the Maharaja of Jamnagar taught her, she also shed light on her split from Ravi Mohan. In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Simi Garewal spoke about her relationship with the Maharaja of Jamnagar. For the uninitiated, the actress had a three-year-long relationship with the Maharaja- who was her neighbour. Talking about their relationship, she said, “At 17, I fell in love with my neighbour – the Maharaja of Jamnagar. It was a turbulent and passionate affair that lasted for three years. He showed me a wonderful world of animals, sports and food. Of passion and compassion… we did mad, crazy things but it grew obsessive. I look back at it now with a smile. But I realised what possessiveness could do to a relationship. It cured me forever of jealousy in love.”

Simi Garewal eventually married into the Chunnamal family of Delhi. Talking about marrying Ravi Mohan in 1970 but then splitting nine years later, Simi Garewal said, “We were two nice people but not made for each other. It was a long-distance marriage. We started living apart more and more but divorced over a decade later. The good thing is that there was never any ill-will. I’m close to his family even now.”

