Flora Saini opens up about her past abusive relationship with a famous producer

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Flora Saini, known for Stree, Banaras, and more, recently opened up about the time she was in an abusive relationship with a famous producer for 14 months. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video which talked about her turbulent personal life. She reminisces about her relationship from back when she was 20 years of age.

Flora said, "I was in love, he was a famous producer. But soon things changed. He turned abusive, he boxed my face and punched my private parts. He took my phone and forced me to quit work. For 14 months, he didn’t let me talk to anyone. Until one evening he punched me in the stomach, and I ran away.”

The actress further said that she returned to live with her parents, and she had taken months to recover from her traumatic relationship. She said, “Slowly, I got back to the thing I liked the most-acting. It took time but I’m happy today, I’ve even found love.”

Flora captioned the video, “Life can only be lived forward and some of the biggest blessings of your life come after ur biggest lessons.. when u least expect it.. so never stop believing in the magic of life and let the universe surprise you I STILL BELIEVE IN FAIRY TALES.” Check out the video below:

With the onset of OTT, many actors/actresses have seen success, and it has been so for Flora Saini as well. Although her acting career began in 1999, she only gained fame after featuring in various web series from 2016 onwards like 'Maid in India', 'Gandi Baat', 'Mayanagari: City of Dreams', and 'Aarya', and more.

Flora Saini has also featured in many projects in various Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films as well. She has even been a part of Bollywood films like 'Bhediya', 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani', 'Guddu Ki Gun' and others.

