News

Flora Saini's patriotic short film set for release

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2020 12:03 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Flora Saini, who had earlier featured in the hit Bollywood film "Stree" and the web series "Gandii Baat", is excited because her short film "Motherland" will soon be available online.

"I'm happy that the movie is soon releasing on YouTube and everyone can watch it anytime. The movie was actually made in 2018 and we got opportunities to be at film festivals like London City Film Festival and Virgin Spring Cinefest. Now that everyone is home, we planned to release it," said Flora referring to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

The short film has been written, produced and directed by Vevek Narang.

"The central theme of the movie is anchored in the idea of our ability to rise above our differences and stand in unity to protect our motherland from the enemies," he shared.

Flora feels blessed and lucky to have got a chance to work on the patriotic short film.

"It's always interesting to work on films which give out wonderful messages to others, and also pay tribute to the Indian Army. Being from an Army family, I can so relate to the subject of 'Motherland'," she said.

The short film also stars "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" child artiste Arush Nand.

Tags Flora Saini Stree Web series Gandii Baat short film Motherland Youtube Vevek Narang Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Arush Nand TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here