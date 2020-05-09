Former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

MUMBAI: According to the latest update, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who were earlier in a relationship, are coming together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. As per Bollywood Hungama, the popular filmmaker has approached both Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming; however, they are yet to sign on the dotted lines. A source close to the film's production said to the portal, "Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on-screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on-screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however, neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet."

When asked why SLB didn't approach his favourite Ranveer Singh, the source stated that he doesn’t want to repeat the pairing for the fourth time. The source added, "He will work with Ranveer again in the future, but he doesn’t want to repeat the pairing of the real-life couple for the fourth consecutive time."

As for Ranbir and Deepika's reunion on the big screen, the source continued, "These are all early talks, which started before the lockdown, but with the entire calendar of actors going for a toss, it would be interesting to see how things shape up. Though Ranbir and Deepika will make for a formidable pair in a Bhansali film."

Credits: Bollywood Hungama, SpotboyE.com