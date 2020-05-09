News

Former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly approached Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for his next.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 01:12 PM

MUMBAI: According to the latest update, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who were earlier in a relationship, are coming together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. As per Bollywood Hungama, the popular filmmaker has approached both Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming; however, they are yet to sign on the dotted lines. A source close to the film's production said to the portal, "Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on-screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on-screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however, neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet." 

When asked why SLB didn't approach his favourite Ranveer Singh, the source stated that he doesn’t want to repeat the pairing for the fourth time. The source added, "He will work with Ranveer again in the future, but he doesn’t want to repeat the pairing of the real-life couple for the fourth consecutive time." 

As for Ranbir and Deepika's reunion on the big screen, the source continued, "These are all early talks, which started before the lockdown, but with the entire calendar of actors going for a toss, it would be interesting to see how things shape up. Though Ranbir and Deepika will make for a formidable pair in a Bhansali film."     

Credits: Bollywood Hungama, SpotboyE.com

Tags Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Sanjay Leela Bhansali Baiju Bawra Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Padmaavat Bajirao Mastani Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Tamasha Jagga Jasoos TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Blast from the past: Checkout Shaheer Sheikh...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here