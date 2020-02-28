Fortune Edible Oils & Foods and actor Akshay Kumar to unveil its new logo and identity

MUMBAI: February 28, 2020: Fortune, a leading consumer brand has unveiled a brand new identity along with a wide range of product offerings. They have consistently reformed their brand, while engaging with consumers and meeting with their ever evolving needs.

To reach out to their consumers digitally, Fortune featured their Brand Ambassador and ace actor Akshay Kumar.

With a prime focus on digital amplification, the brand opted to present its new identity across social media platforms in collaboration with the actor Akshay Kumar and many other key influencers. Akshay unveiled the new identity & the wide range of offerings Fortune has apart from oils through an exciting unboxing activity.

In the first phase Fortune revealed the teaser video of Akshay initiating the campaign with a #WhatsInTheBox contest. After generating conversations throughout the country about what’s in the box, Fortune finally revealed its new logo and wide range of offerings under the Fortune umbrella.

Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO said, “Fortune has always been about connecting with the consumers in the correct way. For the evolving needs of our consumers, Fortune has undertaken a step towards uplifting the brand proposition by modernizing the identity of the brand

For decades Fortune has been synonymous with oils, and while we have the largest share of the pie in the category, we are determined to dominate all categories. Our vision is to become the largest food FMCG brand in the country which is why Fortune range also includes Rice, Atta, Besan, Dal, Soya chunks and more in an all-new avatar that I believe will resonate better with all the consumers.”

Fortune has additionally associated with a few national influencers such as Miss Malini, Chef Ajay Chopra, Viraj Ghelani, Deeksha Joshi, Karan Dua amongst many others. The influencers were seen unboxing the mystery box sent by Fortune while revealing the new look and the wide range of product offerings by Fortune. With this, the brand has taken over the digital world and created conversations in the country.