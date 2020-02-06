Four times Mahesh Babu aced action movies!

MUMBAI: Superstar Mahesh Babu is on an all time high with his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru charting massive numbers at the box office.

The action comedy sees Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer and has received praises from all quarters for his performance.

Here are four times Mahesh Babu nailed action movies:

Pokiri- the film that garnered the superstar a lot of appreciation sees Mahesh Babu portray the role of a police officer who goes undercover and joins the mafia to wipe out the underworld.

Aagadu - Aagadu again sees Mahesh Babu donn the police uniform in order to overthrow the rule of a cruel gangster in a village.

Dookudu - an action comedy where Mahesh Babu play the role of Ajay, a police officer and son of an ex MLA who wowes to hunt down his fathers foes and rebuild everything that was taken from them.

Sarileru Neekevvaru -

The film which is another blockbuster by the superstar is already inching closer to 250 crores worldwide collection.

Mahesh Babu’s recent outing sees him donning the army uniform in the action comedy flick. The movie has been receiving a tremendous response and has already crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office still continuing its strong run.

Mahesh Babu never fails to deliver a box office hit that is not only for the masses but is also loved by critics.