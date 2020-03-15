News

Freida Pinto: 'Mira, Royal Detective' has an Indian touch

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2020 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Freida Pinto says her show "Mira, Royal Detective" is a convergence of international appeal and the Indian story.

"Mira, Royal Detective" is weaved around with the Indian culture and traditions.

"There will be many things you recognise if you are from India. Right from the care, attention and detail taken to focus on costume, food, conversation about food and words that are being used," said Freida.

"At the end of the day, this is an international show, but the creators of the show have been so mindful as to not isolate those watching it in India who are actually growing up in this culture. So it feels like there is a convergence of international appeal and the Indian story. The way the dialogs are written, I just feel there's such an Indian touch to it," she added.

Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, it follows life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.

The series features an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn, Freida, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla amongst others. It will also introduce 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier as the voice of Mira. The show will premiere in the US on March 20 on Disney Channel. It will go on air on Disney Channel India on March 22.

