Fresh trouble for actor Dileep, probe sought in death by accident

MUMBAI : Already in the dock and a new case in which the actor Dileep is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case, on Monday, the relatives of Saleesh Vettiyatil filed a complaint demanding re-investigation into his death by accident.

Sivadas, the brother of Vettiyatil, demanded re-investigation into his death which occurred in August 2020, when his car hit a median and died.

The deceased Vettiyatil, who owns a mobile shop here, was the one who used to regularly service the mobile phones of Dileep, besides he has acted as an assistant director in many of the films of Dileep.

The Angamali Police which received the demand for the re-investigation had closed the case as an accident after a probe.

Vettiyatil was driving the car and there was no other passenger in the vehicle when the car lost control and hit the median and he died.

One reason for the relatives of the deceased to seek a re-investigation came after allegations surfaced from two film directors that the accident cannot be dismissed as a mere accident and a proper probe will reveal the real truth.

The Angamali police are now waiting for instructions from higher ups on the way forward.

This fresh development has come at a time when the actor on Monday presented six mobile phones before the Kerala High Court as asked by it.

The direction was a part of an ongoing investigation launched by the Crime Branch police in a fresh case in which the actor is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case.

Besides, the court is likely to give its verdict in the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep in the case he was conspiring to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case.

All in all the new year has begun on a tumultuous note for the actor, when he was expecting to walk free in the actress abduction case.

Dileep has been in the news after a frontline South Indian heroine complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her.

After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, the prosecution charged Dileep with being the main conspirator in the case and arrested him and is out on bail.

