THIS friend of Salman Khan LEAKS his look from Dabangg 3

MUMBAI: Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited films. Salman Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it features Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

The shooting for the film is going on in full swing. The entire cast and team of the film were in Rajasthan for the shoot. Salman also took to social media to share a few pictures and videos from his time in Jaipur. There has been much hype around the film especially because of all the secrecy that the actor wishes to keep. Fans are all the more curious now to know and only a few days ago, several pictures and clips from the film’s song and a romantic sequence of Slaman and Sonakshi hit on the Internet. Now, Salman Khan’s good friend and fashion designer Ashley Rebello took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Salman Khan’s look from Dabangg 3. He shared a still of Salman Khan from the film sitting atop a bus, donning his shades and has a very dramatic backdrop. Ashley Rebello, who also happens to be Salman’s stylist wrote, “One of my favourite pic by @aslisona with @beingsalmankhan on a bus @dagangg3 this pic , it just sets the mood fo the film love u sona and thank god its not ur last day of the film.”

Take a look: