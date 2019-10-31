News

From friends to lovers? Katrina and Vicky Kaushal make the perfect B-town couple

MUMBAI: They have been various reports and speculations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being a couple doing the rounds for quite some time. But only recently, the couple as been painting the town red with public appearances together.

TellyChakkar was the first to report about this straight from IIFA awards (Read Here: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating?), and now, we will have at how their relationship has grown day by day. Katrina and Vicky may just be the hottest new couple in B-town, and we can't keep calm. After months of keeping everyone guessing, their photos together during the Diwali festivities proved that there is no smoke without fire. Although the rumoured lovebirds have their lips sealed, we take a second look at all their pictures together and trace down the timeline of their romance that blossomed under the radar.

Well, Katrina and Vicky got along with each other like a house on fire where they both single and mingled around in the same friend circles. While Kat had embraced singlehood for over two years since her highly publicised split from Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky was also nursing a broken heart after breaking up with girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Rumours of the Kartina and Vicky being an item first began doing the rounds early this summer when the actor admitted that he harboured a crush on the actress while she said she would look good in a film with the 'Masaan' actor.

But the two have always denied being into a relationship and have always maintained that they have been good friends. Katrina has always been secretive about her life.

