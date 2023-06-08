Friendship Day 2023: 5 movies that you can watch with your friends today

MUMBAI: It’s Friendship Day today, and we are sure many of you might be having some really amazing plans with your friends. But, we are sure many of you might like to spend some time chilling at home with your buddies.

So, if you plan to chill at home and maybe watch a movie together, we are here to help you. Below is the list of films that you watch today with your friends...

Dil Chahta Hai

The first movie that comes to our mind when we talk about friendship is Dil Chahta Hai. The film revolves around three friends and how their friendship evolves in years. Are you already planning a trip to Goa?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was also about how three friends come together for a trip after many years, and how things and relationships change between them. It was a beautiful film and a perfect watch for Friendship Day.

Veere Di Wedding

Why should boys have all the fun? We have a movie that celebrates female friendships as well. We are talking about Veere Di Wedding, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

Rang De Basanti

If you are in a mood to watch something intense, then Rang De Basanti will be a perfect choice for you. The movie showcases what friends can do to get justice for a friend.

Sholay

Want to watch something classic? Sholay is the best option. Even today, when two people are best friends, they are tagged as Jai and Veeru. So, it is a perfect film about friendship and maybe you can sing along, ‘Yeh dosti... hum nahin todenge.... todenge dam magar... tera saath na chhodenge’.

So, which film are you planning to watch today?

Wishing all the readers of TellyChakkar a very Happy Friendship Day!

