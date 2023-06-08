Friendship Day 2023: 5 movies that you can watch with your friends today

It’s Friendship Day today, and here’s a list of movies that you can watch with your friends. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Veere Di Wedding

MUMBAI: It’s Friendship Day today, and we are sure many of you might be having some really amazing plans with your friends. But, we are sure many of you might like to spend some time chilling at home with your buddies. 

So, if you plan to chill at home and maybe watch a movie together, we are here to help you. Below is the list of films that you watch today with your friends...

Dil Chahta Hai

The first movie that comes to our mind when we talk about friendship is Dil Chahta Hai. The film revolves around three friends and how their friendship evolves in years. Are you already planning a trip to Goa?

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was also about how three friends come together for a trip after many years, and how things and relationships change between them. It was a beautiful film and a perfect watch for Friendship Day.

Veere Di Wedding

Why should boys have all the fun? We have a movie that celebrates female friendships as well. We are talking about Veere Di Wedding, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

Rang De Basanti

If you are in a mood to watch something intense, then Rang De Basanti will be a perfect choice for you. The movie showcases what friends can do to get justice for a friend.  

Sholay

Want to watch something classic? Sholay is the best option. Even today, when two people are best friends, they are tagged as Jai and Veeru. So, it is a perfect film about friendship and maybe you can sing along, ‘Yeh dosti... hum nahin todenge.... todenge dam magar... tera saath na chhodenge’.

Also Read:Exclusive! "You never know you may see Prem Parija in Commando 4" Vipul Amrutlal Shah Hints Commando Universe

So, which film are you planning to watch today?

Wishing all the readers of TellyChakkar a very Happy Friendship Day!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Friendship Day 2023 Friendship Day Dil Chahta Hai Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Veere Di Wedding Rang De Basanti Sholay Aamir Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
MUMBAI :Remo D Souza is one of the most talented choreographers we have in the Bollywood industry. The ABCD director...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Abhinav dies, Akshara blames Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha overjoyed with Aarav accepting Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
OMG! When Nora Fatehi opened up about the dark side of PR in the film industry: “I have been constantly told is that, you know, you should date specific people”
MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top...
What! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got a cold shoulder after lifting her during the DDLJ poster: “I think he took a hit onto his masculinity”
MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Even after 3 decades, the film is...
Recent Stories
It is a huge opportunity for me
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
Latest Video
Related Stories
It is a huge opportunity for me
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
specific people”
OMG! When Nora Fatehi opened up about the dark side of PR in the film industry: “I have been constantly told is that, you know, you should date specific people”
Kajol
What! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got a cold shoulder after lifting her during the DDLJ poster: “I think he took a hit onto his masculinity”
Amrita Singh
OMG! When Amrita Singh said she would slap daughter Sara Ali Khan if she dared to marry like her
Sushmita Sen
Must read! Sushmita Sen on her daughters facing 'imbalance' in life with the absence of a father, "... you don't miss what you never had"
Ileana D'cruz
Congratulations! Actress Ileana D'cruz is blessed with a baby boy!