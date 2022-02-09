Friendship Goals! Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are the new BFFs of the B-town, and here is the proof

MUMBAI: Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn were seen together partying in the city last night.

While Khushi looked stunning as ever in her black bodycon dress, Nysa looked glamorous in her red dress and a printed jacket. The young divas were clicked by the paparazzi as they made their way inside the venue. Their common friend Orhan Awatramani was also seen accompanying them at the party. Khushi and Nysa have been spotted partying a lot of times. However, this is the first time they were seen together.

Meanwhile, Khushi is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. She has been roped in for Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’. It will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The trio will share screen space with Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja.

In the recent past, there were some speculations of Nysa Devgan dating a 24-year-old entrepreneur named Vedant Mahajan. The young businessman is currently based in London, but his journey had kick-started in Mumbai, where he had made a name for himself before making it big in the foreign land.

