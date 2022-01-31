Friendship Goals! Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Arora is celebrating her 44th birthday on Monday, January 31. Her girl gang including sister Malaika, BFF Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, threw a midnight bash for her special day. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared pictures from the party, in which the girls can be seen hugging Amrita.

Also Read:Ouch! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora age-shamed by trolls

A huge chocolate birthday cake can also be seen in the picture. Further, Bebo wrote, "Happy birthday to my BFF. No one likes you this is us," along with lots of red heart emoticons in one picture, and in the second picture, she wrote, "My Amu" with two red hearts emojis.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress also posted a special note for Amrita exchanging their conversations over their joint love for afternoon naps. Sharing a candid black and white picture of her BFF, Kareena wrote, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper (red heart emoji). Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays (red heart emoji) Life is so much more fun with you in it."

Also Read:Aww! Malaika Arora can’t get over Arjun Kapoor, shares a cryptic post on her Instagram

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other.

Credit: DNA