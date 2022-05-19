Friendship Goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan met one of her old classmates in Kalimpong; details inside

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in B-town. The diva is known for her acting chops, good looks, and style statements. She has a massive fan following.

The hottie has won hearts with her iconic performances in the Hindi cinema. From a young age, Kareena Kapoor Khan's goal was set that she wanted to take forward the legacy of the Kapoor Khandaan and become a famous star.

The stylish actress never fails to give us fashion goals. From donning her mother-in-law's wedding lehenga for her own wedding to making a style statement every time she steps out in the city, Kareena has been keeping up with the latest trends. In addition, the gorgeousness often shares glimpses of her life on her IG feed.

Recently, Kareena took a journey down memory lane and posted unseen pictures from her school trip to Rajasthan. Kareena posted two pictures with her school friends. She looked pretty donning a white-hued suit with a blue dupatta and this certainly proves that she was a born fashionista.

To back the pictures, Kareena penned a note, which can be read as: "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove …our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots …through our travels. Welham Girls Rajasthan trip. Circa1996."

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her next film in Kalimpong. Kareena is gearing up for her OTT debut film, which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X.

