Friendship Goals! Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning in her black attire, this is how BFF Ananya Pandey reacts to her Insta caption

MUMBAI: Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya Kapoor shared several pictures of her. She looked nothing less than stunning in all-black attire. Shanaya posed in front of a mirror wearing a black t-back over black pants. She paired it with golden hoops and left her hair open.

Also Read:Love is in the Air! Ishan Khatter’s reaction to girlfriend Ananya Pandey’s new looks is surely unmissable

Sharing this picture, Shanaya wrote, “purple devil emoji was my mood for the night”. The moment she shared this picture, Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, “Ya I wonder why”. Shanaya replied to this, “ur being a bit too free and funky”, to which Ananya wrote, “u 2”. Woah! We wonder what they are talking about?

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are BFFs and share a great bond. Their friendship is not hidden from anyone. These two along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan make for a perfect trio. They are always commenting on each other’s Instagram pictures.

Also Read:Aww! Deepika Padukone calls ‘Gehraiyaan’ co-star Ananya Pandey ‘Prime Minister’, but WHY?

Many times their IG banters will make you feel that they are just like any other friends who keep teasing each other publicly. Well, the recent conversation between Shanaya and Ananya will make us feel the same and in fact, one would start wondering what is going on?

Talking about Shanaya Kapoor She will soon be making her debut in Bollywood and reportedly, she has already started working on it.

Credit: Pinkvilla



