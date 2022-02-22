Friendship Goals! Suhana Khan makes her presence visible in Khushi Kapoor's recent post featuring Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI: Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a series of happy photos on Instagram. And while Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is not present in person, she did manage to feature in the post. Suhana even dropped a cheeky comment on Khushi’s post about ‘sneaking’ into her photo.

In one photo, out of the many that she shared, Khushi is seen posing with cousin Shanaya Kapoor and good friend Muskan Chanana. In the background, there are a number of monochrome portraits of Shah Rukh, wife Gauri and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan.

While there are a couple of frames with the family posing for the camera, one cannot help noticing a sweet photo where Aryan and Suhana are kissing their father’s cheeks, while Gauri rests her chin on his head. There is also a solo picture of Gauri cuddling Aryan. Having noticed the photo, Suhana commented on Khushi’s post, “Love how I’ve sneaked my way into the pic.”

Reports suggested that Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be making his debut in the same project. However, Khushi’s father Boney had debunked the rumours in an interview.

Speaking to The Times of India, the filmmaker dismissed the rumour saying, “I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Suhana Khan has done a film studies course from New York University, while Khushi Kapoor too was in the US for a similar course.

