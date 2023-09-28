Fukrey 3 review! Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma shine in this strictly average comedy drama

MUMBAI: After the successful run of Fukrey 1 and Fukrey returns, the Fukra boys are back with the third part. Ever since the trailer was out, fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie. Now finally, the movie is out and here's the complete review of the movie.

Talking about the premise of the movie, as usual, the Fukrey boys are in trouble once again and they are unfortunately brought into a situation where they have to fight for their life against a few enemies. This time, our very own Choocha is trying to fight the election but something wrong happens in his life and the story turns into a roller coaster ride.

The screenplay of the movie strictly average. Also, the direction given by Mrighdeep Lamba is decent.

Talking about the performances, Pulkit Samrat is as usual, in his cool character of Hunny. He is looking supremely handsome in it. On the other hand, the plus point and the high points of the movie are the performances coming from Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. If Fukrey is a brand, Varun Sharma is the brand ambassador of the movie. Once again, the actor has made us laugh our hearts out. Another name which will definitely grab your attention is of Pankaj Tripathi. Unfortunately, Manjot Singh looks wasted here, but you can see one or two punchlines coming from the side of the actor. Our very own Bholi Punjaban, that is Richa Chaddha, has once again managed to grab the attention.

The positive point of the movie has to be the performances of Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. These two are the highlights of the movie and will make you laugh throughout. Also, the songs and the BGM of the movie definitely enhances your movie viewing experience. There are few one liners and punchlines which will definitely make you laugh.

Having said all these positive points, the movie has more of the negative ones. The screenplay of the movie looks strictly average and the direction is very much decent. There are many scenes which may look illogical and that's when your interest level can drop down. Definitely, if you are a big fan of the Fukrey series, you will miss Ali Fazal's character in this part. Also, some jokes were hilarious, while others were silly.

Having said all these points, Fukrey 3 is strictly for the fans of the Fukrey series. If you have seen and loved part 1 and part 2 and are a big fan of Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma, this film is for you.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 2.5/5 for Fukrey 3.

