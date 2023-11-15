Funny! Akshay Kumar gives a hilarious response when asked about Karan Johar’s equivalent in the 90s, check it out

MUMBAI : While Akshay Kumar is known as an action star, his humour is something that people have always appreciated. A throwback video from an event is going viral on Reddit where Khiladi Kumar and Raveena Tandon name celebrities who had a close reference in the 90s.

While they successfully named the 90s version of Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Akshay had a hilarious response when asked who was the 90s Karan Johar.

The video from an award show has Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza hosting the event. As Raveena and Akshay took the stage, they asked who was the Ranveer Singh from the 90s. Akshay quickly responded with Govinda’s name.

When asked about Malaika, Raveena named Shilpa Shetty, adding how she always had a classy fashion sense. Shilpa, who was sitting in the audience, however, gestured how Malaika too was from the 90s.

Raveena then quickly corrected the hosts, who then asked about the 90s ‘gorgeous looking pair’ like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Akshay replied with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s name.

Riteish then said that the most important question is who was like Karan Johar in the 90s. “Unke jaisa koi piece nahi hai. Uss time koi the hi nahi.. Koi nahi (There is no one like him ever. Not even back then),” Akshay replied, as the audience roared in a loud laugh.

Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar have always indulged in banter whenever they meet, be it on award shows or even on Koffee with Karan.

In a recent interview KJo even admitted that he may have been ‘subconsciously’ inspired by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna while writing his lead characters for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

“Maybe subconsciously (I got inspired). They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I’ve had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them. And there’s a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie. He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn’t impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It’s like we put ourselves in boxes. Like when we’re finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we’re comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere,” he told Mid-Day.

Credits - The Indian Express