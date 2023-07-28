Funny! Here’s how Parineeti Chopra reacted when paparazzi commented that she is going to meet ‘Jija Ji’; the actress also gave a hilarious reply when asked about the wedding date

MUMBAI : Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got engaged a couple of months ago. Before their engagement, they were clicked by the paparazzi a lot of times, and Parineeti was asked about the wedding repeatedly. The actress always smiled and walked.

Now, there have been multiple reports about their wedding. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in October this year. However, they have not spoken about it yet.

Today, Parineeti was spotted at the airport, and one of the paparazzi asked her where she is going. So, another pap quipped, “Jija ji se milne.” To this, Parineeti smiled and said, “Oh My God!” Later, when she was asked about the wedding date, the actress stated, “Kuch bhi aur puchlo, kuch bhi. (Ask my anything else).”

Well clearly, everyone is keen to know when Parineeti Chopra is getting married. It looks like we need to wait a bit before she reveals the wedding date.

On 13th May 2023, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Even Priyanka Chopra flew down to India, just to attend the ceremony of her cousin sister.

Talking about her movies, Parineeti will be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, Chamkila and Shiddat 2. The Great Indian Rescue is slated to release on 5th October 2023, and Chamkila will be getting an OTT release.

Are you excited about Parineeti’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below…

