Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked last night, and the paps mistakenly addressed the actress as ‘sir’. Well, Virat had a funny reaction to it.
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI :Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted together on a dinner date. The couple always happily poses for the paparazzi, and the paps too like to interact with them.

When they were clicked last night, the paps mistakenly addressed Anushka as ‘sir’. While the actress didn’t react, Virat had a very funny reaction to it. He laughed and told the paparazzi, “Virat ma’am bhi bolde.” When the paps apologised, the cricketer did a hand gesture and said ‘it’s okay’. Check out the video below...

 


 

 

Well, netizens are loving this funny side of Virat. A netizen commented, “Virat cute reaction when they say Anushka sir, charming smile.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Why are they so adorable.”  One more netizen commented, “haaye vk sir ka haasi kinna cute hai meri toh din ban gyi @virat.kohli love u sir ji.” Check out the comments below.

Also Read:Wow! Anushka Sharma's audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral

On the professional front, Virat is currently busy with the IPL. He is a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore. A few days ago, he was in the news for his heated argument with Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her acting comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie has been wrapped up and it will be released on Netflix. However, the premiere date is not yet announced. It is the biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress is also going to make her Cannes debut this year, and all eyes are on her.

Also Read:  Wow! Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut, will be honoring 'Women in Cinema' along with Titanic actress Kate Winslet

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chakda Xpress IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore Jhulan Goswami Cannes 2023 Zero Movie News TellyChakkar
