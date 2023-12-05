Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February this year. The actors have been spotted multiple times by the paparazzi after their wedding, and today also the good-looking couple was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport.

While Sidharth and Kiara looked amazing together as usual, what grabbed the attention was that the paparazzi called them ‘Bhaiya Bhabhi’. Both Sidharth and Kiara just smiled and we can see a little blush on the latter’s face as well.

While the Shershaah couple reacted with a smile, netizens have some funny reactions to paps calling them ‘Bhaiya Bhabhi’. A netizen commented, “That bhaiyya bhabhi was epic.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Lol whose bhaiya bhabhi?” One more netizen commented, “Wtf bhaiya and bhabhi???? Aapka koi lagta hai key???” Check out the tweets below...

This is not the first time when the paparazzi have addressed celebrities as bhaiya and bhabhi. They have done this earlier to other celebs also like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and others.

Talking about Sidharth and Kiara’s movies, the latter will next be seen in Yodha which is slated to release on 15th September 2023. He also has the web show titled Indian Police Force lined up which will reportedly premiere on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Kiara has Satyaprem Ki Katha and Game Changer lined up. The former, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, is slated to release on 29th June 2023. Game Changer is a Telugu film and stars Ram Charan as the male lead. It will be getting a pan-India release.

Also Read: Here’s a glimpse of Katha’s wrap from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.













