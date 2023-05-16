Funny! Parineeti Chopra leaves from Delhi, writes a romantic post; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

Today, Parineeti Chopra took to her Insta story to inform her fans that she is leaving Delhi. She wrote a romantic post and netizens have some hilarious reactions to it...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 19:17
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI:  On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi. The ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Arvind Kejriwal, and others. After the engagement, the actress posted a few pictures with Raghav, and captioned it as, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!”

Today, Parineeti took to her Insta story to inform her fans that she is leaving Delhi. She shared a picture from the airport and wrote, “Bye bye Dilli. Leaving my Dil behind.” Well, of course it is a romantic post and by the sentence ‘leaving my dil behind’, she is hinting at Raghav.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

While a few netizens feel that it’s a cute post, there are some who are not exactly trolling but posting some funny comments on it. A netizen commented, “Ab kuch bolenge nibbi n all.. Naya Naya hai ye wo.. but if they are happy let them be happy na..!!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Girls after two days in a relationship.” One more netizen commented, “Aye Haye Nazar na Lage.” Check out the tweets below...


 
Now, after the engagement everyone is looking forward to the wedding. While it is not yet officially revealed when they will get married, Parineeti’s comment on PeeCee’s post makes us wonder whether the wedding is happening soon.

Priyanka posted a few pictures from the engagement and wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!” Parineeti commented on the post and wrote, “Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!”

While Parineeti opted for a simple yet beautiful look for her engagement, it will surely be interesting to see what the actress will wear at her wedding.

Also Read: Finally! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose for the media post engagement, check it out

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Manish Malhotra Priyanka Chopra CAPSULE GILL Chamkila Shiddat 2 Kapurthala House Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 19:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Kacchey Limbu trailer: Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra starrer gets gully cricket on screens
MUMBAI:In the past, we have seen many movies based on cricket, but maybe for the first time we will witness a movie...
Imlie: Face-Off! Imlie takes care of Kairi, Atharva sees Imlie
MUMBAI:The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Imlie: Missed by an Inch! Atharva and Chini shopping, Imlie and others at the same place
MUMBAI:The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Ehsan helps Viaan to understand parenthood
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Jasleen tries to convince Seerat to give Garry another chance
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
MUMBAI:It is Vicky Kaushal’s birthday today and we are sure since morning everyone was waiting for Katrina Kaif’s post...
Recent Stories
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Here’s a list of actors who can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story and IB71 box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer collects double digit on its second Monday; Vidyut Jammwal’s film drops but stays steady
Nirav Soni
Exclusive! Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Nirav Soni to be seen in Mission Laila
Hrithik Roshan
Really! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to live-in together? Actor purchases a luxurious house to move-in with his girlfriend
make an exit from Don 3
WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”