Funny! Parineeti Chopra leaves from Delhi, writes a romantic post; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi. The ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Arvind Kejriwal, and others. After the engagement, the actress posted a few pictures with Raghav, and captioned it as, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!”

Today, Parineeti took to her Insta story to inform her fans that she is leaving Delhi. She shared a picture from the airport and wrote, “Bye bye Dilli. Leaving my Dil behind.” Well, of course it is a romantic post and by the sentence ‘leaving my dil behind’, she is hinting at Raghav.

While a few netizens feel that it’s a cute post, there are some who are not exactly trolling but posting some funny comments on it. A netizen commented, “Ab kuch bolenge nibbi n all.. Naya Naya hai ye wo.. but if they are happy let them be happy na..!!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Girls after two days in a relationship.” One more netizen commented, “Aye Haye Nazar na Lage.” Check out the tweets below...

Now, after the engagement everyone is looking forward to the wedding. While it is not yet officially revealed when they will get married, Parineeti’s comment on PeeCee’s post makes us wonder whether the wedding is happening soon.

Priyanka posted a few pictures from the engagement and wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!” Parineeti commented on the post and wrote, “Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!”

While Parineeti opted for a simple yet beautiful look for her engagement, it will surely be interesting to see what the actress will wear at her wedding.

