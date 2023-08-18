Funny! Shah Rukh Khan gives a hilarious response to a fan’s wife-problem; tweets, “Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...”

Shah Rukh Khan and his interactions with his fans on Twitter are surely very funny. Recently, the superstar gave a hilarious reply to a fan’s wife-problem.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and his interactions with his fans on Twitter are surely very funny. The superstar’s replies always grab everyone’s attention and today also he did an #AskSRK with his fans.

During the interaction, a fan asked him, “#AskSRK #Jawan @iamsrk Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia...kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne.”

Also Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets U/A certificate, here are more details

To this Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress.”

Well, SRK also answered questions about Jawan. When a fan asked about the trailer of the film, the superstar tweeted, “Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawan.”

A few days ago, Salman Khan was seen in a bald look, and a fan of SRK tweeted that the Tiger 3 star did the look for the promotions of Jawan. So, SRK replied, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!!”

Check out the tweets below...


Talking about Jawan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie will hit the big screens on 7th September 2023.

Also Read: Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Comments

