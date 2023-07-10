Funny! Shahid Kapoor Candidly talks about using pure Hindi words in 'Vivah'; Says ‘I had never used the word jal in my entire life’

MUMBAI: One of the most adaptable performers in Bollywood of his generation is Shahid Kapoor. With his exceptional acting abilities, Shahid has nearly perfected every genre, from romantic to psychological thriller to action. Shahid is the son of talented actors Pankaj Kapur and Neeliima Azeem. His notable box office successes include Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, Padmaavat, Haider, Udta Punjab, Vivah, Chup Chup Ke, Jersey, and many more. The actor just celebrated 20 years in the film industry, and to commemorate the occasion, he shared some never-before-heard anecdotes about some of his masterworks.

Shahid Kapoor recently reflected on his 20-year film career and shared warm memories from many of his classic works during an interview. Shahid discussed his iconic movie Vivah, in which he played the male protagonist opposite Amrita Rao. The charming actor recalled the days of filming for the role and said how difficult it was for him to work with the script's demanding and pure Hindi language.

Shahid added that he had confronted the director Sooraj Barjatya for using the word "jal" rather than "paani" or "just water", “It was very different from my world. I had never used the word jal in my entire life, and I was like, but why is she saying jal? Why can’t she say paani or water? So, he was like nahin Shahid…jal. I said, ok Sooraj ji…jal... So, that’s the kind of journey it was.”

Shahid continued, to better understand his character in the movie Vivah, He had to take a closer look at the life and manners of people who belong to small cities and towns. Shahid described it as a first-hand experience for him and said that in order to understand their perspective, he had to get an understanding of the difficulties those people encountered.

He said, “We don’t really understand people in smaller cities and smaller towns, their life, their mindset, so you have to go through that journey, and to connect with people you have to understand them. If you want to touch their heart, you’ve to be able to understand their feelings, their circumstances, and their reality. If you can’t understand that, you’ll never be able to connect with them and this was my first-hand experience.”

Shahid was questioned about whether or not playing the role of "Prem" in the movie presented any difficulties for him. He said that because he did not encounter a situation similar to that of the role in real life, it was simple for him to explore the character's range. Shahid shared, “Picture was about arranged marriage, mera arranged marriage hua. If I wanted to do who I am, I wouldn’t be having this journey, and you would be having a different conversation with me. I never wanted to be just myself in the camera. The fact that it was something that I hadn’t experienced it was out of my kind of universe, to what I’ve been exposed to, is what fascinated and drew me to that subject.”

Shahid Kapoor remembered an odd incident that happened on the Jab We Met set. The actor described how he fought with everyone on the sets to be given permission to wear glasses as "Aditya Kashyap" in the movie. Many people, he said, had discouraged him because they thought movie heroes didn't wear glasses. Contrarily, Shahid had to convey to everyone that the spectacles would serve as an enhanced aspect for a character like "Aditya," who attempted suicide in the movie's opening scene.

