News

'Gabru' my second song for Ayushmann Kurrana: Singer Romy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Romy is ecstatic about "Gabru" his song in actor Ayushmann Khurrana's next, "Shub Mangal Zyada Savdhaan". Romy had earlier crooned the title track of "Badhaai Ho", starring Ayushmann with Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

"(Composer) Tanishk (Bagchi) da called me, we jammed and with his help the song was done in an hour. For me, as a singer you need to get the vibe of the song and the character, and you sing it right in the flow. It's my second outing with Ayushmann and we are already getting love for the song. I look forward to singing many more (songs) for him," Romy said.

A source said that Romy had got a call late night from Bagchi to report at the studio and record "Gabru".

The source added that there were slight improvisations along the way, and the song was ready in an hour. The song was shot the next day itself.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, and brings the "Badhaai Ho" couple of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

The comic drama focuses on homosexuality, homophobia and same-sex marriage.

Tags > Singer Romy, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Gabru, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Hitesh Kewalya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
03 Feb 2020 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Zareen Khan on her upcoming web series, projects, and more
Zareen Khan on her upcoming web series, projects... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
03 Feb 2020 09:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mahira cheats Paras | Calls him her competition in the game
Mahira cheats Paras | Calls him her competition... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days