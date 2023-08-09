Gadar 2 box office collection day 28: WOW! Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel starrer earns ₹1.50 crore as Jawan released in theatres

According to Sacnilk.com, the movie made over a crore on Thursday, the same day Shah Rukh Khan's most recent movie, Jawan, hit theatres. On the first day of its domestic release, Jawan brought in 75 crore net.
MUMBAI: After Pathaan and Baahubali 2 at the domestic box office, Gadar 2, which debuted in theaters on August 11, just joined that company. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie made over a crore on Thursday, the same day Shah Rukh Khan's most recent movie, Jawan, hit theaters. On the first day of its domestic release, Jawan brought in 75 crore net.

Gadar 2 could make 1.50 crore net in India on its 28th day, according to early projections, reports Sacnilk.com. This will bring the movie's overall earnings to 510.59 crore. Gadar 2 made 284.63 crore in its first week of release, 134.47 crore the following week, and 63.35 crore the following week.

The Gadar 2 team recently held a press conference to discuss the movie's enormous success. sharing his initial reaction to the audience's enthusiasm for Gadar 2.

Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel play the film's three main characters under the direction of Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 made 40 crore rupees on its first day of release. It is a follow-up to the popular 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which debuted in theaters. In the movie, Sunny Deol portrayed the truck driver Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel portrayed Sakeena. The movie's plot was in 1947, the year that India was divided.

Recently, the Gadar 2 producers held a lavish success celebration in Mumbai. A number of famous people came, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shilpa Shetty. Sanjay Dutt, Tabu, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Anupam Kher were also there.

