Gadar 2: Exciting! Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

Recently director Anil Sharma recreated the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kava leaving fans nostalgic, now he is all set to recreate Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke.
MUMBAI:Gadar is one of the most awaited sequels of the year. Fans are eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patels’s characters of Tara Singh and Sakina coming together once again. The recently released teaser created a lot of curiosity and excitement among fans.  The story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Also Read-Exclusive! Gadar 2 vs Animal vs OMG 2; is a three-way clash a good thing for the industry? Here's what a film business expert has to say

Recently director Anil Sharma recreated the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kava leaving fans nostalgic, now he is all set to recreate Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke. Sharma confirmed this saying, “Aksar folk song liye jaate hain filmon mein, lekin yeh pehla gaana hai jispe folk song bane hain. Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. It’s a big achievement of Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi.”

He further added, “In fact, Mithoon, who has recreated another version for the upcoming film, the sounds, and music used in it is quite modern and young. Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain.”

Also Read-'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-DNA 


 

Anil Sharma Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Tara Singh Gadar Gadar 2 Sakina Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava Uttam Singh Anand Bakshi Mithoon Movie News TellyChakkar
