Gadar 2: Exciting! Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

MUMBAI:Gadar is one of the most awaited sequels of the year. Fans are eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patels’s characters of Tara Singh and Sakina coming together once again. The recently released teaser created a lot of curiosity and excitement among fans. The story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Recently director Anil Sharma recreated the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kava leaving fans nostalgic, now he is all set to recreate Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke. Sharma confirmed this saying, “Aksar folk song liye jaate hain filmon mein, lekin yeh pehla gaana hai jispe folk song bane hain. Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. It’s a big achievement of Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi.”

He further added, “In fact, Mithoon, who has recreated another version for the upcoming film, the sounds, and music used in it is quite modern and young. Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain.”

Credit-DNA



