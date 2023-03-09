Gadar 2: Incredible! Anurag Kashyap Applauded makers for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film; Calls ‘It was responsible mainstream Filmmaking’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 20:00
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is one of Bollywood's greatest hits ever. Gadar 2 became the second Hindi film, after Pathaan, to gross over Rs 400 crores domestically. It is currently very near to the Rs 500 billion level. Given that the movie's budget was only Rs. 120 crores, this is significant. Apparently, Sunny Deol took a wage cut for the film, according to director Anil Sharma.

In the near future, the creators want to offer him a considerable quantity of money from the sales. The anti-Pakistan sentiment in the film was overt, according to many reviewers, and was not skillfully handled, but the audience loved it. In India, the general populace was moved by Sunny Deol's machismo, emotions, and melodies.

According to popular news portal reports, Anurag Kashyap has not yet seen the Sunny Deol’s patriotic action movie. But he can see why it is such a smash success. He claimed that the promotion for Gadar 2 skillfully played on the popularity of the 2001 hit. Gadar had actually fought with Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. Over two of them, the movie made more money.

As Tara Singh and Sakina, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel could be seen promoting the film. The classic movie's charm was carried over into the songs as well. According to Anurag Kashyap, he has only seen Ghoomer in Melbourne. He claimed that he has not yet seen popular films like Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2, and OMG 2.

His statements quoted, "I think there was a great marketing that was done, and plus, Gadar holds a lot of nostalgia. I think people forget that. Gadar came with Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai."

He said that Gadar generated two times as much revenue as the two Aamir Khan-starring films put together. He praised the film's excellent marketing.

He mentioned, "I mean the marketing has recreated the nostalgia for Gadar. The entire marketing of Gadar 2 was Gadar 1."

He claimed that certain film producers use their productions as platforms to stir up disruptiveness. He was cited as having said, "It was responsible mainstream filmmaking. It did not create any kind of chaos, or any unnecessary animosity or hatred."

