Gadar 2: Shocking! Bomb Blast outside a Patna theater playing the Sunny Deol starrer, suspects taken into custody

MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and screenplay are all attributed to make it a huge success. Gadar 2 hit the cinema halls yesterday and is winning hearts all over again. Fans are flocking to theaters from all over the country to see their favorite actor Sunny Deol after a long time on the big screens. The film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

Also Read- What! People of Gurdaspur BOYCOTT Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, read more to find out why

While thousands of people are flocking to theaters to watch the film, there’s an unfortunate shocking event that has taken place. A low intensity bomb went off outside a theater in Patna that was playing Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2. Two people who are suspected to have committed the crime have been arrested.

The culprits first created a ruckus and then threw two bombs out of which only 1 went off. Luckily no casualties were reported.

As per Suman Sinha, owner of the theater, the two suspects reportedly wanted to black market tickets of Gadar 2 and when they were forbidden to do so they created a scene and on seeing the cops threw the bombs and ran.

Also Read- Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol

Interestingly, Gadar is based on a real life tragic story of a soldier named Boota Singh. In Gadar, Sunny Deol rescues a Pakistani girl named Sakina during communal riots and marries her. The duo are later separated when her family objects to the union. Boots Singh who was an ex-soldier in the British Army who rescued a girl named Zainab during riots and married her. They too got separated years later when the Indian authorities deported her back to Pakistan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye



