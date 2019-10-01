Game Over to make its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX

MUMBAI: Sony MAX, presents the world television premiere of Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu on 4th October 2019 at 8pm. The psychological thriller stars Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini
What began as a hobby for Swapna (Taapsee Pannu), a budding videogame designer turned into her worst nightmare. Suffering from PTSD and living in seclusion, Swapna has to survive the attack of a serial killer who had committed several interconnected murders. The movie delves into the horrors she faces and the gruesome series of events that she encounters in a video game format.
In a recent interview with IMDB Taapsee says “An interesting fact about the movie is that it was initially titled Mario and I am a huge fan of Mario myself, I played the game a lot while growing up. The script had a portion where I had a Mario tattoo on my wrist instead of the joystick.”
