Game Over to make its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX

01 Oct 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: Sony MAX, presents the world television premiere of Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu on 4th October 2019 at 8pm. The psychological thriller stars Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Kalamma and Sanchana Natarajan.

What began as a hobby for Swapna (Taapsee Pannu), a budding videogame designer turned into her worst nightmare. Suffering from PTSD and living in seclusion, Swapna has to survive the attack of a serial killer who had committed several interconnected murders. The movie delves into the horrors she faces and the gruesome series of events that she encounters in a video game format.

In a recent interview with IMDB Taapsee says “An interesting fact about the movie is that it was initially titled Mario and I am a huge fan of Mario myself, I played the game a lot while growing up. The script had a portion where I had a Mario tattoo on my wrist instead of the joystick.”

Sony MAX, Game Over, Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Kalamma, Sanchana Natarajan

