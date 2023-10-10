Ganapath creates History: 2 Lac Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer before it's official launch making it trend on no.1 across social media platforms in no time!”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:46
movie_image: 
Ganapath

MUMBAI: In a historic and unprecedented event, 2 lakh ardent fans ofTiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan came together for the trailer launch of their much-anticipated film, "Ganapath." This momentous launch took the trailer at number 1 trend on YouTube in a short span of time. The fans created a massive social media frenzy that reverberated across the digital landscape.

The "Ganapath" trailer launch was nothing short of a social media takeover, as fans from across the country united to make it a monumental event. The hashtag #FansLaunchGanapathTrailer instantly became the talk of the town, trending not just in India but globally. In fact, an astounding 8 out of the top 10 Indian trends on X mentioned groundbreaking event.

What set this trailer launch apart from any other was the extraordinary involvement of the global fans themselves. 2 lakh fans took it upon themselves to launch the trailer on their respective social media profiles, turning the occasion into a collective celebration of their favourite actor's work. This fan-driven initiative created an unparalleled buzz that led to over 17 million views spread across various online platforms.

This level of fan engagement and participation had never been witnessed before in the Indian film industry. The traction that "Ganapath" garnered was not only remarkable but also unheard of. It showcased the immense power and influence of fans in shaping the narrative and promotion of a film, making it a game-changer in the world of Indian Cinema.

GANAPATH TIGER SHROFF TIGER SHROFF FANS TIGER SHROFF MOVIE Kriti Sanon Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
MUMBAI: Jyoti Kapoor has captivated hearts with her enigmatic performances in her projects and is currently mesmerizing...
From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most followed reality shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and...
Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha and Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Saurabh Sharma roped in for Jio cinema's series titled Clean up Crew
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Plan and Plot! Manveer strategized a major move on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
MUMBAI :Recently, a Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with a...
Recent Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Zareen Khan
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
Box office
Box office! Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj shows decent business, whereas Jawan continues to roar, have a look at the collection
Lior Raz
OMG! Fauda actor Lior Raz narrowly escapes Hamas bombs in war torn Israel while saving civilians in extraction mission, netizens call the actor ‘real hero’
Vicky Kaushal
Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening
Ranbir Kapoor
What! Ranbir Kapoor to stop consuming alcohol and non-veg food to play Lord Ram; follows in footsteps of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar?