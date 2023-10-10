Ganapath creates History: 2 Lac Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer before it's official launch making it trend on no.1 across social media platforms in no time!”

MUMBAI: In a historic and unprecedented event, 2 lakh ardent fans ofTiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan came together for the trailer launch of their much-anticipated film, "Ganapath." This momentous launch took the trailer at number 1 trend on YouTube in a short span of time. The fans created a massive social media frenzy that reverberated across the digital landscape.

The "Ganapath" trailer launch was nothing short of a social media takeover, as fans from across the country united to make it a monumental event. The hashtag #FansLaunchGanapathTrailer instantly became the talk of the town, trending not just in India but globally. In fact, an astounding 8 out of the top 10 Indian trends on X mentioned groundbreaking event.

What set this trailer launch apart from any other was the extraordinary involvement of the global fans themselves. 2 lakh fans took it upon themselves to launch the trailer on their respective social media profiles, turning the occasion into a collective celebration of their favourite actor's work. This fan-driven initiative created an unparalleled buzz that led to over 17 million views spread across various online platforms.

This level of fan engagement and participation had never been witnessed before in the Indian film industry. The traction that "Ganapath" garnered was not only remarkable but also unheard of. It showcased the immense power and influence of fans in shaping the narrative and promotion of a film, making it a game-changer in the world of Indian Cinema.