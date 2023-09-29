Ganapath teaser! Tiger Shroff is the Ray of hope in the cruel world in this upcoming action thriller

The teaser of one of the much talked about movie Ganapath is finally out and definitely it has all elements which are required for a complete mass masala action entertainer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 14:00
movie_image: 
Ganapath

MUMBAI: It has been a long time since we have seen the actor Tiger Shroff on the big screen, the actor has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans with his movies and action sequences. Indeed the fans were looking forward to the movies of the actor Tiger Shroff and his upcoming movie titled Ganapath has been The talk of the town for quite some time now.

Today finally the teaser of the movie Ganapath is out and definitely it has all the elements that are required for a complete mass masala action entertainer, which we normally see in the movies of the actor Tiger Shroff.

The teaser begins with the introduction of the cruel world where there is no hope and no mercy with the people and the Ray of hope is the actor Tiger Shroff. We see the actor performing some great action sequences in the teaser along with the actress Kriti Sanon. The movie definitely touches on the points of hope in the dark times and definitely we look forward to seeing what the message in the movie is about.

ALSO READ - Shocking! "Isko prarthna karna bhi nai aa raha", netizens troll Giorgia Andriani

Definitely the major expectation from the movie has to be the great action sequences coming from the side of the actor Tiger Shroff. No doubt it is a treat to watch the Heropanti jodi of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon once again after a long gap and this time we are going to see the actress Kriti Sanon performing some great action. The teaser of the movie also promises that the movie deals with some highly advanced world and we look forward to seeing if there is any futuristic stuff in the movie. Punchlines and Punch dialogues are also expected, glimpses of which we have seen in the teaser itself.

What are your views on the teaser of the movie Ganapath and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Ganapath is all set to hit the big screen on 20th October.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Wow! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Reunite After Heropanti for Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Fans Buzzing with Excitement as teaser releases tomorrow!

 

GANAPATH TIGER SHROFF TIGER SHROFF FANS TIGER SHROFF MOVIE Kriti Sanon Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Aishwarya Sharma says “ You are the game changer of the show”
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Why Was Harshad Chopda Aka Abhimanyu Shocked and Surprised At The Star Parivaar Awards! Details Inside-
MUMBAI: Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever...
500 episodes and counting for Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: It’s a joyous occasion for the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as they complete 500...
Box office! Fukrey 3 gets a decent start whereas The Vaccine War falls flat, here are the collection
MUMBAI: It was yet another Friday and few more releases at the box office, the fans are till today counting on the...
Do You Know Anupama and Anuj Encountered A Typical Bollywood Moment At The Star Parivaar Awards? Deets Inside-
MUMBAI: Star Parivaar Awards is all set to come back on Star Plus after a five-year hiatus, and fans are eagerly...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ali Merchant to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Recent Stories
Fukrey
Box office! Fukrey 3 gets a decent start whereas The Vaccine War falls flat, here are the collection
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fukrey
Box office! Fukrey 3 gets a decent start whereas The Vaccine War falls flat, here are the collection
Katrina Kaif
Whoa! Katrina Kaif becomes the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp Channel with 15.3 Million followers, beats Mark Zuckerberg, and Bad Bunny
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra
Must Read! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra’s wedding reception to NOT be held on 4th October, Deets inside
Giorgia
Shocking! "Isko prarthna karna bhi nai aa raha", netizens troll Giorgia Andriani
Tiger Shroff
Wow! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Reunite After Heropanti for Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Fans Buzzing with Excitement as teaser releases tomorrow!
Box office
Box office! Sukhee falls flat whereas Jawan continues its solid run, have a look at the total collection