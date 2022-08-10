Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh actress Tanisha Santoshi’s debut goes unnoticed

Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi made her Bollywood debut with her father’s film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The film failed to make a mark at the box office and Tanisha’s debut went unnoticed.
MUMBAI :Tanisha Santoshi is veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter. She made her Bollywood debut with her father’s film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. When filmmakers’ kids or star kids are launched, the buzz about them is a lot. Well, Tanisha also got a warm welcome in the industry on social media as many celebs shared her first look of the film.

However, as Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh didn’t create a strong mark at the box office, and didn’t get great reviews, Tanisha’s debut surely went unnoticed. While many actresses would prefer to make their debut with a big-budget movie where they get a chance to showcase their glamorous side, Tanisha took a different route.

We have had many actresses, especially star kids, who couldn’t make a mark with their debut movie, but later proved their mettle. Tanisha is new and one cannot judge her with just one release. But, now it all depends on what the actress’ next projects are going to be.

The day Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was released, Tanisha had penned a heartfelt note for her parents. She had written, “How can we ever thank our parents for the life they’ve given us ? Papa, I am forever grateful for you. You are my inspiration, my motivation, my God. And everything I do is for you and mumma. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your magnificent vision.”

Well, would you like to see Tanisha in more movies? Let us know in the comments below...

